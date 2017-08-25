Minor tremor reported in parts of Malta

Locals from Marsascala to Sliema reported feeling the ground shake for a few seconds this evening, in what could be a repeat of the minor tremor which hit the island last Wednesday.

According to the University of Malta's Seismic Monitoring and Research Group, a magnitude 4.2 earthquake began in the central Mediterranean to the southeast of Malta at 5.10pm.

Locals did not however report any shaking until two hours later, at just past 7pm. The Seismic Monitoring and Research Group's live map has not registered any further seismic activity in the Mediterranean since the 5.10pm quake.

One reader in Sliema told Times of Malta that the tremor had him scurrying to his feet.

"I was sitting down on my sofa just after 7pm when I suddenly had the sense that the ground was moving," he said.

Another told Times of Malta that they had felt the earth moving "for maybe two or three seconds" in Marsascala. Facebook users in Luqa and Safi have also reported feeling a tremor.

Last Wednesday, a similar tremor was reported just before noon. The minor tremble caused no damage, unlike a stronger earthquake on the Italian island of Ischia, which left two dead and many residents, including young children, trapped beneath rubble.

Did you feel a tremor? Get in touch at [email protected]