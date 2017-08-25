'Assault on democracy': NGOs slam appointment of minister's daughter

Dr Herrera (centre) stands between Justice Minister Owen Bonnici (left) and her father, Environment Minister Jose Herrera (right).

Appointing a 25-year-old minister's daughter a Commissioner for Justice is an assault on Malta's democracy and an example of unshamed disrespect for its justice system, three NGOs have said.

In a letter addressed to the Prime Minister, aditus foundation, Integra Foundation and the Critical Institute called on Martina Herrera, whose father Jose' is Environment Minister, to step down from the post out of respect for the legal system, her colleagues and "the intrinsic value of justice".

Dr Herrera was named to the post earlier this week. The 25-year-old completed her law degree last November and began practising at her father's legal firm in March. Commissioners for Justice are responsible for deciding traffic and other minor offences.

The government has insisted Dr Herrera was qualified for the post and had secured it on her own merits, noting in passing that her name was put forward by the Justice Ministry.

But those claims did not wash with the three NGOs, who said everything indicated Dr Herrera had been afforded preferential treatment and made a mockery of the government's electoral promises of meritocracy.

"Such political nepotism is symptomatic of a much deeper problem," the NGOs said in their statement, noting with dismay that the lines between legislative, executive and judicial branches of government were being increasingly blurred.

"We are saddened by the insistence of successive Governments on transforming into

political party clubs or recruitment agencies those entities entrusted to secure justice, fairness, efficiency and democracy," they said.

The NGOs urged the government to avoid controversial appointments that tarnished the reputation of Malta's justice system and insisted that justice reform proposals presented by a Commission more than three years ago needed urgent attention.