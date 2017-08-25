Gozo fishermen get an ice surprise
Private sector roped in to help cope with ice shortage
Gozitan fishermen left short of ice due to problems at the cold room in Xewkija have been told to get in touch with the Fisheries Department in Mġarr, Gozo.
The department has joined forces with the private sector to ensure fishermen, who need copious amounts of ice to keep their freshly-caught fish fresh, are not left high and dry while cold room repairs are carried out.
Earlier this morning, a truck filled with packs of ice was dispatched to Gozo, to be distributed to local fishermen, said Fisheries parliamentary secretary and former Qala mayor Clint Camilleri in a statement.
Any fishermen who need help have been advised to contact the Fisheries Department on 21558200 or 79592682.
