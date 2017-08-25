Advert
Friday, August 25, 2017, 13:05

Delia files second libel case, over prostitution gains claims

Asks for case to be heard with urgency

PN leadership contender Adrian Delia this morning filed the second libel case against blogger Daphne Caruana Galizia in two days, this time about articles she wrote with regards to properties in London which were used for prostitution.

Dr Delia said that the claims, which include that he received revenue from the activity through an overseas account, were entirely untrue and libellous and that they were aimed at undermining the respect he had among the party's members.

Given the imminent leadership contest, he asked for the case to be heard with urgency.

The writ was filed by his lawyer Arthur Azzopardi.

Read: Adrian Delia sues Caruana Galizia over overseas funds claim

Advert
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. First day of sick leave should be...

  2. Plans for dome to replace collapsed...

  3. Real estate agents cannot cope with...

  4. Blogger accusations dominate PN debate

  5. Happy Paws getting three air...

  6. Adrian Delia sues Caruana Galizia over...

  7. Marine fuel station 'fully compliant'...

  8. Surface of "worst road in Malta" removed...

  9. Mayor laments 'lawlessness' in Ħamrun

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 25-08-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed