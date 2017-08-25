Delia files second libel case, over prostitution gains claims

PN leadership contender Adrian Delia this morning filed the second libel case against blogger Daphne Caruana Galizia in two days, this time about articles she wrote with regards to properties in London which were used for prostitution.

Dr Delia said that the claims, which include that he received revenue from the activity through an overseas account, were entirely untrue and libellous and that they were aimed at undermining the respect he had among the party's members.

Given the imminent leadership contest, he asked for the case to be heard with urgency.

The writ was filed by his lawyer Arthur Azzopardi.

Read: Adrian Delia sues Caruana Galizia over overseas funds claim