Deficit shrinks by €36m – down to €105m
Nearly €4 million saved in interest payments
The government deficit is getting smaller – reaching €105 million in July, according to figures released today by the National Statistics Office.
The deficit has been dropping every year for some time: in 2015, it was €175 million, reducing to €141 million last year.
The government continued to bring in more money, with €102 million more coming in from VAT and income tax over the first seven months of the year, representing almost half the increase of €254 million.
Spending also went up, by €218 million, with health concession agreements listed as €25.2 million, and the EU Presidency costing €17.8 million. Capital spending was up by €14.6 million, reaching €164 million.
The debt did not change significantly, although the interest paid on servicing it dropped by around €4 million, to €125 million.
