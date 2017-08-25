Advert
Deficit shrinks by €36m – down to €105m

Nearly €4 million saved in interest payments

The EU presidency cost €17.8 million in the first seven months of this year.

The government deficit is getting smaller – reaching €105 million in July, according to figures released today by the National Statistics Office.

The deficit has been dropping every year for some time: in 2015, it was €175 million, reducing to €141 million last year.

The government continued to bring in more money, with €102 million more coming in from VAT and income tax over the first seven months of the year, representing almost half the increase of €254 million.

Spending also went up, by €218 million, with health concession agreements listed as €25.2 million, and the EU Presidency costing €17.8 million. Capital spending was up by €14.6 million, reaching €164 million.

The debt did not change significantly, although the interest paid on servicing it dropped by around €4 million, to €125 million.

