Marine fuel station 'fully compliant' with rules

Updated Friday 9am

A routine inspection only served to confirm "beyond any doubt" that a marine fuel station operated by Galea General Services Limited in Gozo is fully compliant with all laws, rules and regulations, according to the operators.

"The routine inspection only served to confirm beyond any doubt that Galea General Services Limited sells compliant and approved fuel in strict abidance of the law, and any mere suggestion to the contrary is downright untrue."

The company was reacting after customs officers said they had lifted diesel samples from a boat fueling station in Mġarr harbour and a number of boats in Comino and Mġarr as part of a clampdown on contraband diesel.

The inspections were part of an offensive against contraband by the Customs Department.

Over the past week, the department said it netted 23,270 contraband cigarettes, of which 15,810 were intercepted at the airport, and 7,460 were found for sale.

Inspectors also seized 67 litres of wine on which no duty had been paid.

Contraband cigarettes were also seized in Birkirkara from a green grocer, a garage and a car. The green grocer was reported to the authorities because he is not authorised to sell tobacco products.

The car is also being held by the department. More contraband cigarettes were found in a Buġibba restaurant and a shop in Ħamrun.