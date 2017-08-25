Bus drivers quit due to increased road stress

Pressures on the road are scaring bus drivers away from their job, Malta Public Transport says. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Bus drivers quit their jobs over the past three months blaming “increased pressure” on the road.

A spokeswoman for Malta Public Transport said that while the company employed over 1,000 drivers, a “good number” had left in recent months, blaming obstacles on the road.

“Our drivers are telling us they are finding it increasingly difficult and stressful to get from one place to another on time. Vehicles are double parked, parked on corners or simply blocking the way,” the spokeswoman said.

This, coupled with roadworks, diversions and cranes made it very difficult for the drivers to manoeuvre buses and was also frustrating passengers as it delayed voyages, she went on.

Company general manager Konrad Pulè recently flagged the issue, telling Times of Malta there were four main causes why drivers were not managing to stick to schedules: roads that were too narrow for the buses, parking spaces that made a road too narrow, vehicles parked illegally and delivery trucks unloading.

The last two factors, he noted, could be tackled through enforcement while the second would depend on the authorities removing spaces from some of the notorious sticking points.

Earlier this month, the company announced that 28 new buses were being added to its fleet, bringing the total number in service to 204.

Despite the spike in the number of drivers resigning from their posts, the spokeswoman said all new buses were in service and operating on the busiest route as planned.

Noting that the number of passengers carried was up 12 per cent, the spokeswoman said the company was striving to recruit and retain more drivers.

“Malta Public Transport has recently launched a media campaign to raise awareness about the difficulties being faced on the road.

“The company has recruited over 200 drivers this year and will continue with its efforts to recruit and retain even more drivers.

“However, more support is required from all stakeholders and road users,” she said.