Resignation matter
The Economist reported that Taiwan suffered a massive power cut, leaving 5.9 million households with no electricity. The Taiwanese Economics Minister assumed responsibility for the incident and resigned.
In Malta, we had power cuts too. So, with the same reasoning I would have expected the Italian minister responsible for energy and infrastructure to shoulder the responsibility and step down because we are now blaming the interconnector with Italy as the source of malfunction.
