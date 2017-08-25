Parallel signs

The three-day nightmare undergone by Nick Johnson and Mark Petric, during which they spent time in a dark cave, evokes the burial and resurrection of Christ.

When asked for a sign by the teachers of his generation, Christ told them that no sign would be given except that of the Prophet Jonah.

Jonah, who tried to escape the Lord’s command, was thrown into the rough sea but was spared from drowning in the belly of a whale for three days and was then thrown up on a beach.

There may be a parallel sign for us in these young men’s ordeal: to look to the death and resurrection of Our Lord for guidance rather than be seeking to follow our own paths away from Him.