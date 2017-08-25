No more sandy beach

One would wonder how the once beautiful Paradise Bay has turned into a pebbly and rocky beach and, coincidentally, a relatively newly-built terrace a few metres elevated from the beach is full of nice smooth sand, very similar to what was once covering the beach.

Seems to me that sand was filtered from the beach and placed on the terraces, leaving the beach impossible and dangerous to walk on with the course stones, remnant of the filtering process. The photographs (above) are evidence of this fact.

Can the authorities investigate?

I feel deprived of what was once one of the most beautiful sandy beaches on our islands. If what happened was not done legally, it ought to be reversed and the sandy beach given back to the public.

If permission was given by the authorities, then I think it was a lousy decision and should be reversed and put right immediately.