Advert
Friday, August 25, 2017, 14:13

Milan with a comfortable draw, Eastern trips for Arsenal

Andre Schembri to play Everton, Lyon and Atalanta in Group E

The Europa League trophy showcased at Montecarlo.

The Europa League trophy showcased at Montecarlo.

Seven-time Champions League winners Milan who eliminated Universitatea Craiova of Romania and Macedonia's Shkendija to cruise into the Europa League, were provided a rather comfortable group draw as they will face Austria Vienna of Austria, Croatia's Rijeka and AEK Athens of Greece, in Group D.

On the other hand, their Italian counterparts Atalanta, in their maiden Europa League campaign, were not welcomed the same way as they will face a stiff test against England's Everton, Olympique Lyon of France, whose stadium will be hosting the 2018 final, and Andre Schembri's Apollon Limassol.

On Thursday, the Malta striker scored the goal which spearheaded the Cypriot side into the group stages. 

Andre Schembri has four goals in six games under his belt in Europe.Andre Schembri has four goals in six games under his belt in Europe.

Schembri is set to become the second player from the Maltese island to feature in this competition, following the footsteps of former Malta defender Luke Dimech who played with AEK Larnaca during the 2011/2012 campaign. 

Meanwhile, Europa League new-entry Arsenal will take on 11-time Belarus champions and Red Star Belgrade of Serbia who eliminated Floriana early in the competition in a tricky Eastern tour. FC Koln of Germany completes Group H.

In the other groups, Italy's Lazio will face an old foe in Italian Mario Balotelli, former Inter as they were drawn against French side Nice, Belgium's Zulte Waregem and Dutch cup winners Vitesse, who are comprised of several youth players brought in from Chelsea. 

 

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Juventus draw Barcelona, Chelsea to meet...

  2. Watch: Andre Schembri's goal against FC...

  3. Southgate name Maguire and Chalobah in...

  4. Watch: First-half goal flurry sends...

  5. Tottenham complete Sanchez swoop

  6. United to host Burton in Carabao Cup

  7. Ronaldo wins UEFA Player of the Year award

  8. Watch: Timeline of Wayne Rooney's...

  9. Ibrahimovic signs new one-year contract...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 25-08-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed