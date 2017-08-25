Milan with a comfortable draw, Eastern trips for Arsenal
Andre Schembri to play Everton, Lyon and Atalanta in Group E
Seven-time Champions League winners Milan who eliminated Universitatea Craiova of Romania and Macedonia's Shkendija to cruise into the Europa League, were provided a rather comfortable group draw as they will face Austria Vienna of Austria, Croatia's Rijeka and AEK Athens of Greece, in Group D.
On the other hand, their Italian counterparts Atalanta, in their maiden Europa League campaign, were not welcomed the same way as they will face a stiff test against England's Everton, Olympique Lyon of France, whose stadium will be hosting the 2018 final, and Andre Schembri's Apollon Limassol.
On Thursday, the Malta striker scored the goal which spearheaded the Cypriot side into the group stages.
Schembri is set to become the second player from the Maltese island to feature in this competition, following the footsteps of former Malta defender Luke Dimech who played with AEK Larnaca during the 2011/2012 campaign.
Meanwhile, Europa League new-entry Arsenal will take on 11-time Belarus champions and Red Star Belgrade of Serbia who eliminated Floriana early in the competition in a tricky Eastern tour. FC Koln of Germany completes Group H.
In the other groups, Italy's Lazio will face an old foe in Italian Mario Balotelli, former Inter as they were drawn against French side Nice, Belgium's Zulte Waregem and Dutch cup winners Vitesse, who are comprised of several youth players brought in from Chelsea.
