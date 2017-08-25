Hibs battle past Spartans

Rui De Gracia Gomes, of Hibs, shields the ball from Triston Caruana. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

Hibernians preserved their perfect start to their league campaign when they battled past Ħamrun Spartans at the Centenary Stadium.

The first half was evenly balanced with Ħamrun coming close on 16 minutes when Guilherme's first-time drive was pushed away with a fine one-handed save by Andrew Hogg.

Hibs' response arrived eight minutes from half-time when Jackson Lima's inswinger just missed the upright.

In time added on Bjorn Kristensen was handed time and space by the Ħamrun defence but he headed over from a Clayton Failla corner.

Hibs took the lead on 57 minutes when Jackson Lima played in Jurgen Degabriele and the young striker fired a firm drive into the roof of the net.

Bjorn Kristensen was voted as the BOV Player of the match.