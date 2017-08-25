Greens secure first win of the season

Floriana players reacting after scoring against Tarxien. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

FLORIANA 5

TARXIEN 0

Floriana registered their first win of the season after netting five goals past a disappointing Tarxien Rainbows in their second outing of the season.

Buoyed by the performances of duo Steve Pisani and Maurizio Vella who engineered the team's movements throughout the match, the Greens immediately forged ahead through Italian striker Mario Fontanella who prevailed from a miscue between the members of Tarxien's back-line, just after 15 minutes.

The Greens had to wait until minute 42 to double the score through their other forward, Ignacio Varela, who fired home from close-range.

The next 45 minutes were identical like the previous with Floriana maintaining their feet on the gas pedal and securing the win with a flurry of goals.

First, it was Varela who netted his second of the night with a low shot which gave Cassar no chance to parry.

Next, it was Pisani who lobbed the ball into the net from the penalty spot after Varela was floored by Ebiabowei Baker who consequently was sent off.

The fifth goal arrived from winger Vella whose splendid free-kick sped past Cassar to wrap up victory for Giovanni Tedesco and his men.