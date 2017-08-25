Advert
City maintain perfect start

Michael Mifsud (right) charges forward for Valletta against Senglea. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Valletta made it two wins in a row as they edged past Senglea Athletic 1-0 at the Centenary Stadium.

The Citizens were in control right from the outset and came close after 21 minutes when Joseph Zerafa’s low shot was blocked by Timmy Aquilina, the Senglea Athletic goalkeeper.

Valletta finally got the breakthrough on 33 minutes when Zerafa picked Mifsud inside the area and the nippy striker beat Aquilina with an audacious back-heel.

Just before half-time Romao threatened again but his effort flashed just wide.

Valletta should have doubled their lead a minute into the second half when Asceric was upended in the area by Antonio Terracciano but from the spot the Serbian fired wide.

Aquilina denied Valletta from extending their lead on 50 minutes when he pushed away Malano’s inswinger.

Substitute Denni almost put his name on the scoresheet but his low drive just missed the upright.

