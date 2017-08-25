Atkinson double sinks Balzan

St Andrews players celebrate their victory over Balzan. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

St Andrews handed Balzan their first league defeat of the season when Danilo Doncic’s side cruised to a 3-2 win.

The Saints took the lead on 26 minutes when he moved past three defenders before firing a low drive past Ivan Janjusevic.

Balzan levelled on 33 minutes when Alfred Effiong connected to Ryan Fenech’s free-kick to direct a header past Matthew Calleja Cremona.

St Andrew’s regained their lead five minutes from the break when Nehemiah Perry head in from close in after being set up by Enmy Pena Beltre.

Balzan grabbed a second equaliser a minute into the second half when Uros Ljubomirac was upended just inside the area by Tristan Grant and Bojan Kaljevic made no mistake from the spot.

Alex Alves should have won it for Balzan on 82 minutes when he sped clear but was denied by the onrushing Calleja Cremona.

That turned out to be a key turning point as three minutes from time Kevaun Atkinson burst into the area, rounded Janjusevic to fire the ball into the net.

St Andrews striker Kevaun Atkinson was voted as the BOV Player of the Match.