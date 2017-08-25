Cisk Pilsner top in World Beer Awards 2017

Cisk Pilsner, brewed by the Farsons brewery, has been voted the World’s Best Czech Style Pale Lager in the World Beer Awards 2017 at a judging event held in London earlier this month.

Cisk Pilsner beat 18 other countries, including the Czech Republic itself.

Originally brewed by Farsons Brewery in the late 1940s, Cisk Pilsner was relaunched just last year and has already garnered a number of international awards in just 12 months.

Presented by TheDrinksReport.com, the world’s no.1 online resource for drinks professionals, the World Beer Awards are global awards. The process leading up to the announcement of the final results is extensive and involves an international judging panel identifying the best beers in each of the 72 styles.

Over 1,900 beers from more than 36 countries entered this year’s awards. All entries are blind tasted by an international panel of experts with heats in Canada, Japan, UK and US.