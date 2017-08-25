Advert
Friday, August 25, 2017, 12:24

Watch: It's a question of gender (ARTE)

He likes to wear makeup but could never go outside wearing it. Over the years, photographer Yasaman Dehmyani has followed one of his friends and his gradual drift away from a society that depises him.

Though the new generation has a new mentality, concrete change is slow to come.

