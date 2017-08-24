Two injured in explosion in central Kiev, police say
Attack most likely 'hooliganism'
Two people were injured today in an explosion near government headquarters in the centre of Kiev, Ukraine's capital, on the Independence Day holiday, police said. Olena Gitlyanska,
Olena Gitlyanska, spokeswoman for Ukraine's state security service, said the blast, at around 2pm, was most likely an act of hooliganism.
The local television channel 112 showed a woman lying on the ground in the street near the government building.
Witnesses told the TV channel that the explosive device seemed to have been thrown from a passing car.
