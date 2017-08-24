Millions at risk in Pakistan after arsenic found in water

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

60 million people could be at risk in Pakistan after dangerously toxic arsenic was found in drinking water across the country.

Samples were collected from around 1,200 wells and nearly two thirds exceeded the safe levels set by the World Health Organisation.

According to a report on the WHO website, millions of people have been exposed to contaminated water since wells were drilled in Bangladesh and across the region in the 1970s.

It says the extent of problem first came to light 20 years later when scientists found high arsenic levels across the Ganges Delta.

Arsenic poisoning causes a range of problems that can affect the lungs, skin, kidneys and liver. It can also lead to comas and eventually death.