Massachusetts Powerball ticket wins $700m prize
Odds were 292.2 million-to-one
A ticket for Wednesday's Powerball sold in Massachusetts - winning one lucky person at least $700 million.
It's not clear who won the life-changing draw, but the winner won't take it all home, or if they do, it won't be all at once.
They can choose to get annual payments over 29 years, or take home about $440 million dollars in a lump sum, before taxes, of course.
That's still a massive payout and it had people lining up around the country Wednesday thinking about what would happen if they won.
The prize is only topped by the January 2016 powerball that ticked up to more than $1.5 billion.
The odds of having all six winning numbers don't change no matter how big the jackpot is and they are certainly astronomical, officially standing at 292.2 million-to-one.
