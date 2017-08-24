Advert
Thursday, August 24, 2017, 18:00 by Reuters

Massachusetts Powerball ticket wins $700m prize

Odds were 292.2 million-to-one

People buy Powerball tickets in New York. Photo: Reuters

People buy Powerball tickets in New York. Photo: Reuters

A ticket for Wednesday's Powerball sold in Massachusetts - winning one lucky person at least $700 million.

It's not clear who won the life-changing draw, but the winner won't take it all home, or if they do, it won't be all at once.

They can choose to get annual payments over 29 years, or take home about $440 million dollars in a lump sum, before taxes, of course.

That's still a massive payout and it had people lining up around the country Wednesday thinking about what would happen if they won.

The prize is only topped by the January 2016 powerball that ticked up to more than $1.5 billion.

The odds of having all six winning numbers don't change no matter how big the jackpot is and they are certainly astronomical, officially standing at 292.2 million-to-one.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Rotterdam concert cancelled for security...

  2. Headless torso is that of missing...

  3. George and Amal Clooney give $1 mln to...

  4. Former Libyan prime minister freed after...

  5. Israel destroys three Palestinian...

  6. Trump cautiously optimistic about North...

  7. Rome police evict refugee squatters from...

  8. Watch: Typhoon batters Hong Kong and...

  9. Fourteen missing in Swiss valley landslide

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 24-08-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed