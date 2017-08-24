Eight missing in Swiss valley landslide

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

Rescue crews are seeking eight people from Germany, Austria and Switzerland who have been missing for more than a day after a landslide struck a remote Swiss valley, police said.

Authorities had evacuated around 100 people from the village of Bondo and airlifted hikers from nearby huts in the eastern canton of the Grisons after rocks and mud hit the area yesterday.

Police said they were unable to reach eight people in the area, six of whom had been reported missing by relatives, despite intensified searches by teams including an army helicopter.