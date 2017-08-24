Watch: Floyd Mayweather career in numbers

Floyd Mayweather is expected to fight for the last time in his light-middleweight match-up with Conor McGregor on August 26.

Here, Press Association Sport explores the numbers behind the career one of the world's finest ever fighters.

49 - The number of fights Mayweather has had during his 21-year professional career.

49 - The number of victories he achieved in those 49 fights.

26 - The number of those victories that came via knockout, giving him a knockout percentage of 53. The others came via points.

26 - The number of world title fights in which Mayweather was involved.

3 - The number of those 23 points decisions that were not unanimous. The 2007 defeat of Oscar De La Hoya was a split decision; that of Saul Alvarez in 2013 and the first over Marcos Maidana in 2014 were majority decisions.

387 - Rounds boxed.

Floyd Mayweather and UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor face-off.

5 - The number of different weight divisions in which Mayweather won a world title: super-featherweight, lightweight, light-welterweight, welterweight, and light-middleweight.

1 - The number of times he has officially been knocked down in a fight. In a comfortable defeat of compatriot Carlos Hernandez in 2001, Mayweather's left hand touched the canvas as he complained it hurt.

173 - The American's height, in centimetres, or 5ft 8ins.

183 - His reach, in centimetres, or 72ins.

623,500,000 - The reported total revenue, in US dollars, generated by Mayweather's 2015 fight with Manny Pacquiao, which remains the richest in history

606,100,000 - The reported projected revenue, in US dollars, for the August 26 fight with Conor McGregor at Las Vegas' T-Mobile Arena.

4,451 - The average price, in US dollars, of the 16,219 tickets sold to watch Mayweather-Pacquiao at Vegas' MGM Grand Garden Arena.