Live: Football transfers news and rumours

1.25pm Huddersfield Town have signed Swiss international Florent Hadergjonaj on a season-long loan from Bundesliga 2 side FC Ingolstadt.

The 23-year-old right-back who has Europa League experience with BSC Young Boys and earned their player of the year award in 2014/15, will wear the number 33 shirt at Town.

1.10pm Zlatan Ibrahimovic is targeting Man Utd's clash against Tottenham in October to make his comeback, according to the Sun.

The report suggests the former Sweden international is set to sign a new short-term contract at Old Trafford, with an announcement of the deal expected in the next few days.

The player injured his knee in April, but is hoping to still play for the Red Devils this season.

1.00pm Marcello Lippi will remain as China coach until at least the 2019 Asian Cup finals, the Chinese Football Association said on Thursday.

The Italian, who replaced Gao Hongbo last October, has kept China's slim hopes of qualifying for the next year's World Cup finals alive since taking over.

China take on Uzbekistan and Qatar in their final two qualifiers over the coming weeks, with Lippi's team needing to win both and hope other results go their way to have any hope of progressing into the playoffs for a place in Russia.

12.45pm Alexis Sanchez could return to the Arsenal team for their Premier League trip to face rivals Liverpool as manager Arsene Wenger says he is unaffected by transfer rumours concerning the Chilean.

Forward Sanchez, with less than a year remaining on his current deal at the Emirates Stadium, has been consistently connected with a move away this summer.

"Alexis has worked very hard to be back again and he is available," said Wenger.

"He works very hard, is focused and gives absolutely everything. He loves to play so much that it is sometimes difficult to stop him but he looks absolutely ready.

"He has not played for a long time so I will have to decide what I do with him but he looks ready to play."

8.20pm Tottenham have completed the signing of Davinson Sanchez.

The former Ajax defender had his medical yesterday and has already signed a six-year contract with Tottenham in a £38.4m move.

The deal is subject to receiving his work permit later this week and he'll wear the number six shirt.

Former Balzan skipper will feature for Floriana next season.

7.49pm Floriana have bolstered their midfield department with the signing of Dylan Grima.

Grima, 27, has been a key figure with Balzan in the past seasons, where he was wore the armband and led the team to the 2016 FA Trophy Final and featured three times in the Europa League with the club.

He leaves the club after playing for over 170 matches in which he also found the net six times.

Prior moving to Balzan, Grima was at Valletta with whom he started his football career.

7.35pm Newcastle United’s Siem de Jong has turned down a move to Reading in favour of joining Ajax as he looks to get his career back on track, according to Dutch publication De Telegraaf.

They say that Reading had agreed a €2.2m (around £2) deal to sign the 28-year-old on a three year deal, but the forward has chosen to take a pay cut and return to Ajax.

7.05pm Swansea have announced the signing of Sam Clucas from Hull for an undisclosed fee.

The 26-year-old midfielder has agreed a four-year deal at the Liberty Stadium.

Clucas becomes manager Paul Clement's first signing since Swansea received a record fee from Everton for Gylfi Sigurdsson.

6.50pm Manchester City's parent company, the City Football Group, have purchased a major stake in La Liga side Girona, the Spanish club announced on Wednesday.

The City Football Group and the Girona Football Group, owned by Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola's brother Pere Guardiola, have purchased 44.3 percent of Girona each, with the remainder of shares held by a fans association.

6.30pm Aston Villa are in advanced talks with West Ham about taking Robert Snodgrass on loan.

Sunderland and Birmingham City are also attempting to broker a deal for the Scotland international, but Villa look the closest to an agreement at present.

The 29-year-old, who only signed in January for £7.5m, was told he was surplus to requirements at West Ham last week.

Liverpool have let Barcelona know that there's no point bidding £138m for Philippe Coutinho because they wouldn't even sell him for £150m — Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) August 23, 2017

5.40pm Interesting update on Philippe Coutinho's future.

5.15pm Reports are emerging that Paris St Germain have tabled an offer to Napoli for veteran goalkeeper Pepe Reina.

Golden touch,turns like a dream & a deadly finish.The Bulgarian Hitman is set to take ISL by storm. #DimitarIsYellow #KBFC #NammudeSwantham pic.twitter.com/wDfEESecR7 — Kerala Blasters FC (@KeralaBlasters) August 23, 2017

4.45pm Kerala Blasters announced earlier today that they had signed Dimitar Berbatov. The Indian side celebrated the arrival of the former Tottenham and Manchester United striker with a special tweet.

4.15pm Monaco have reportedly had a change of plans as they ditched of signing Andrea Belotti as they are now planning an audacious move for Vietto.

Claudette Xuereb to feature for Serie B side Salento Women Soccer next season.

3.41pm Third Maltese female player to sign a contract with a foreign club, as Claudette Xuereb has put pen to paper on a deal with Serie B side Salento Women Soccer.

Xuereb played for four clubs in Malta, as she started with Hamrun Spartans before moving to Mgarr United, Gozo and also Hibernians, with whom she won the championship.

She also featured in the UEFA Women's Champions League with the Paolites.

The pacey winger has also earned her spot in the Malta National Team under coach Mark Gatt.

We are delighted to announce the signing of Paulo Gazzaniga from Southampton. #WelcomePaulo pic.twitter.com/HShMXKNGdu — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) August 23, 2017

3.30pm Tottenham have announced the signing of goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga from Southampton.

The 25-year-old, who spent last season on loan at Spanish club Rayo Vallecano, has penned a contract until 2022 and will provide back-up to Hugo Lloris and Michel Vorm.

Gazzaniga, who started his career at Valencia before moving to England with Gillingham in July 2011, said on Tottenham's official website: "I feel amazing and am so happy to start training with the boys.

3.10pm Chelsea manager Antonio Conte is keen on bringing Inter Milan midfielder Antonio Candreva to Stamford Bridge, according to the Daily Mirror.

The report suggests the 30-year-old could be available for £25m.

2.50pm Wayne Rooney has announced his international retirement, meaning he will not form part of the England national team for the Malta qualifier next week. Read story here.

Big decision for Liverpool - do they sell Coutinho now, in January or next summer? He's made it clear he wants to go to Barcelona — Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) August 23, 2017

2.40pm Interesting point made by SkySports reporter Kaveh Solhekol on the Philippe Coutinho's transfer saga.

2.00pm Tottenham are prepared to meet Lazio's €30m (£27m) asking price for Keita Balde Diao, according to Corriere dello Sport.

The Juventus target will be out of contract at the end of the season and has boycotted training sessions to try and force a move to the Italian champions.

But Juventus have only offered €15m, while Milan, West Ham United and Napoli have been rejected by the Senegal international.

Neymar's lawyers have announced he will contest the legal action brought against him by former club Barcelona.https://t.co/0iJKORhBmV pic.twitter.com/Up0GuNk4kn — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) August 23, 2017

1.30pm Neymar has hit back at the plans of his former club Barcelona who are planning to sue the Brazilian schemer following his record move to Paris SG.

1.15pm Defender Craig Dawson has signed a new three-year deal with West Brom.

The improved contract sees the Baggies defender, 27, commit to the Midlands club until the summer of 2020.

Dawson, who signed from Rochdale in 2010, said on the club's official website: "I have always felt very settled here and I am delighted to have reached this agreement.

1.00pm Huddersfield have completed the signing of attacking midfielder Abdelhamid Sabiri from Nurnberg for an undisclosed fee, the Premier League side have announced.

Sabiri has signed a three-year contract with the Terriers, who will have the option of a further year's extension in 2020.

The 20-year-old, who was born in Morocco but has dual German nationality, scored five goals in seven starts in the second half of last season in the German second tier.

12.45pm Indian Super League's Kerala Blasters have signed former Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur striker Dimitar Berbatov ahead of the 2017-18 season, the player's agent said on Wednesday.

The 36-year-old, who has signed a one-year contract, was a free agent after leaving the Greek side PAOK Salonika in June 2016.

12.35pm Inter have made a bid to sign Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi, according to the Daily Mirror.

The report suggests the Serie A club want to take the Germany international on a season-lomng loan with a view to a permeant £20m-plus deal.

Juventus are also thought to be interested in the 25-year-old.

12.15pm West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic is keen to bring in one more player before the transfer window closes on Aug. 31 but admits he may have to rush through another deal if he loses someone from his tight squad.

“We will see what happens in the last week of the transfer window, if somebody is going to leave or come in,” Bilic told reporters.

“I’m happy with the squad now. I would like to have one more and after that, if somebody leaves we have to fill that gap because we don’t have a big squad ... We are happy but if somebody leaves we have to be ready to act.”

We are delighted to announce that @KyleLPeters has signed a new contract with the Club until 2020. ✍️ #COYS pic.twitter.com/q3J2Qy3f6A — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) August 23, 2017

12.00pm Kyle Walker-Peters has signed a new contract with Tottenham which will keep him at the club until 2020, the Premier League side have announced.

Walker-Peters made his first-team debut against Newcastle on the opening day of the season in a 2-0 win and was named man of the match at St James’ Park.

The 20-year-old has been capped by England at Under-18, Under-19 and Under-20 levels and was part of the national team’s FIFA Under-20 World Cup triumph in June.

11.50am We start off the day by quoting SkySports Spanish football expert Guillem Balague on the Philippe Coutinho saga.

He tweeted: “FCB are very aware LFC are not selling but have been asked by Coutinho to give it a last go. FCB don't want Coutinho upset for future.

“Coutinho expects FCB to offer €140 but they can’t afford him, Dembele, Di Maria and Seri. So they are putting efforts mostly on Dembele/Di Maria.

“The relevant people at FCB believe a new offer for Courinho won't be accepted by Liverpool.

“Seri had all agreed with Barcelona. Last night it was to be formally agreed with Nice but negotiations have broken down for now.”

10.10pm Southampton have announced the signing of Dutch international centre-back Wesley Hoedt from Lazio on a five-year deal.

Hoedt, who began his career at AZ Alkmaar in his home country, moved to Lazio in 2015 and made his senior international debut earlier this year. becoming a regular fixture in the Netherlands squad.

10.05pm Jean Michael Seri's agent is in Barcelona to finalise £36.6m transfer from Nice, according to Spanish outlet AS.

They have targeted the central midfielder after struggling to convince Philippe Coutinho to move from Liverpool.

10.00pm Marseille president Jacques-Henri Eyraud has admitted his interest in signing Celtic striker Moussa Dembele.

"I can't guarantee anything on what is a sensitive, difficult subject," he told French outlet SFR Sport. "We are indeed actively looking for an attacker. He [Dembele] is a young player, with power, speed, he's athletic. He's an interesting player.

"Since I started, I've tried to avoid speaking for the coach or the sporting director. I have my ideas, I express them, but I'm not speaking for the coach."

8.50pm Borussia Dortmund say they will not negotiate with Barcelona over a price for Ousmane Dembele as the clock keeps ticking in their stand-off with the want-away winger.

Dortmund suspended Dembele indefinitely on August 10 when the 20-year-old boycotted training in protest after the German club rejected an initial bid from Barcelona.

"We are prepared to sell him and what we want is on the table," confirmed Dortmund's CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke. "When it's not met, Dembele will stay with us. We will not negotiate."

8.35pm Monaco and Marseille have expressed an interest in signing Chelsea's rebel striker Diego Costa, according to the London Evening Standard.

The Spain international has express a desire to return to previous club Atletico Madrid, but admitted at the end of last week that he would consider other destinations, sparking the interest of the Ligue 1 clubs.

7.39pm Joao Cancelo has joined Inter Milan, leaving Valencia to make the switch to Serie A.

The Portugal international moves to the club on loan until 30th June 2018 with an option to make the deal permanent.

7.11pm Sky sources are telling us today that Tottenham have also made enquires for Estudiantes defender Juan Foyth.

Reports in Argentina say the 19-year old has been left out of their squad to play Nacional in the Copa Sudamericana clash this week.

6.14pm Sky Sports understand Tottenham have enquired about the possibility of signing Serge Aurier.

They are told personal terms won’t be a problem, with reports in France suggesting Paris St-Germain value the player at around £23m.

PSG are mindful of meeting UEFA's Financial Fair Play rules following the world record signing of Neymar and Aurier would boost the full-back options available to Mauricio Pochettino following the sale of Kyle Walker to Manchester City.

6.13pm Crystal Palace are reportedly set to make a bid for RB Leipzig's Oliver Burke.

The Scotland international made only five league starts in his first season at Leipzig and was not included in the squad against Schalke last weekend.

The Guardian say he is likely to cost Palace around £15m.

Blaise Matuidi posing for photographs with the J-Store staff.

5.40pm Juventus' new midfielder Blaise Matuidi spoke before the media after completing his move from Paris Saint-Germain.

The French midfielder joined the Italian side last week and has already donned the Bianconeri shirt last Saturday, against Cagliari.

5.34pm Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi is not interested in leaving to join Lille, according to the London Evening Standard.

The Ligue 1 side have been linked with a move for Batshuayi, but it is reported he wants to "stay and fight for his place".

5.29pm Burnley are keen to sign Ghana international Abdul Majeed Waris.

Waris, 25, plays for French Ligue 2 side Lorient after spells in Sweden, Russia and Turkey.

4.58pm Barcelona forward Munir El Haddadi is attracting interest from Crystal Palace, according to El Mundo Deportivo.

The 21-year-old impressed while on loan at Valencia last season, but could move elsewhere on a permanent basis this summer. Sampdoria, Deportivo La Coruna and Alaves have also been linked with a move.

Ajax's Davinson Sanchez is having his medical ahead of a club-record move to Tottenham https://t.co/5KKN1nOOeb pic.twitter.com/jSJYL8CK6R — Sky Sports PL (@SkySportsPL) August 22, 2017

3.50pm Tottenham Hotspur are closing in on the signing of Davinson Sanchez from Ajax.

3.35pm Fenerbache officials were spotted in Italy as they are looking to tie up deals to sign Milan duo Suso and Gustavo Gomez.

3.00pm Rumours are rife in Italy that Monaco could be targeting Andrea Belotti to fill the void Kylian Mbappe is set to leave following his expected departure to Paris SG.

2.20pm Barcelona are one step closer to signing Nice midfielder Jean Michael Seri, reports RAC-1.

The Ivory Coast international’s agent is already in Barcelona negotiating the player’s contract with the Catalans. The two parties have all but finalised an agreement over a four-year deal.

Barca must now look to strike a deal with Nice, who are expected to part ways with the 26-year-old for a fee of €40m.

1.50pm Brighton are preparing a move for Inter forward Stevan Jovetic, according to Gazzetta dello Sport.

The 27-year-old, who previously played for Manchester City, has struggled for regular game time with the Serie A side and his preferred move to Sevilla did not go through

1.30pm Andres Iniesta has warned Barcelona that he could walk away when his contract expires at the end of the season.

Iniesta, 33, has spent his whole career at Barca and said new coach Ernesto Valverde had told him he would continue to have an important role this season. However, that has not prevented him from thinking about a move away from the club.

“I’ve still not renewed,” he told El Pais when asked if it was an option to leave.

“I’ve experienced a lot of sensations I’ve not known before, but I think they’re normal. It’s a scenario which three years ago I could never have imagined.

“Let’s say I’m thinking about my future when before I wasn’t.”

1.00pm Talking of Milan they have just announced the signing of Nikola Kalinic from Fiorentina on a four-year contract.

12.50pm Milan are looking to bring in Grzegorz Krichowiak on loan from PSG.

12.30pm Newcastle are closely monitoring Sampdoria midfielder Dennis Praet after sending scouts to watch him in action against Benevento.

However, SkySports is reporting Rafa Benitez is under pressure to sell a number of players before investing in new recruits.

Praet, 23, joined Sampdoria last summer after five years with Anderlecht, where he won three league titles.

Disappointing not to get the win tonight but still a good point. Pleased to get on the scoresheet and reach 200 @premierleague goals pic.twitter.com/P8oeZFDHQw — Wayne Rooney (@WayneRooney) August 21, 2017

12.10pm Wayne Rooney took to twitter to comment on scoring his 200th Premier League goal of his career against Manchester City on Monday.

The Toffees were held to a 1-1 draw following Raheem Sterling's late equaliser.

11.15am Arsenal have apparently been given fresh hope that they could sign Thomas Lemar from Moncao.

The Ligue 1 champions have seemed reluctant to sell Lemar this summer, but French outlet Le 10 Sport say they could now be willing to sanction his departure.

Virgil van Dijk has been training with Southampton Under-18's. Club position: not for sale. Nine days left in window. #SSN — Bryan Swanson (@skysports_bryan) August 22, 2017

10.50am Virgil van Dijk trained with Southampton's U-23 squad. The want-away defender has handed a transfer request but was refused by the Saints who fined the Dutch international.

10.40am Crystal Palace have made a £15m bid for Tottenham defender Kevin Wimmer, according to the Daily Mail.

West Brom and Stoke are both also interested in Wimmer, who is reported to be valued close to £20m by Spurs.

Sky Italy: PSG close to €140m (& Lucas Moura) deal to sign Kylian Mbappé from Monaco. PSG also want Fabinho. Total cost of deals €220m — Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) August 22, 2017

10.25am We have a major update on the future of Kylian Mbappe who looks set to join Monaco.

10.15am We kick off the day with the latest transfer rumours from the UK newspapers back pages. Read all here.

10.17pm Watford are close to completing the loan signing of Benfica forward Andre Carrillo.

The Peru international, who operates as either a support striker or a winger, would need a work permit if a deal can be struck.

9.47pm Brighton have confirmed a deal to sign Ghana international Raphael Dwamena subject to a work permit and international clearance.

The 21-year-old forward joins from FC Zurich, where he scored two goals from five Swiss Super League appearances this season.

Dwamena has agreed personal terms and is now waiting to receive clearance to travel to the UK for a medical.

9.03pm Nikola Kalinic has undergone the initial part of his medical ahead of a move to Milan.

Italian media report the Fiorentina striker will join on a one-year loan for €5m (£4.6m), with the obligation to make the move permanent for an additional €20m (£18.3).

8.44pm Algerian international Ismael Benncer, 19, has left Arsenal to join Italian side Empoli.

The midfielder spent two years with Arsene Wenger's side but made just one first-team appearance as a substitute in last season's 3-0 League cup defeat at Sheffield Wednesday.

8.43pm Stoke's Moha El Ouriachi has agreed a deal to join Espanyol on a season-long loan.

The 21-year-old played for Espanyol as a youngster before joining Barcelona and then Stoke.

8.42pm Southampton are willing to listen to offers for Jordy Clasie after informing the midfielder he is surplus to requirements at the club, according to Sky sources.

We understand the 26-year-old has been made available for transfer by manager Mauricio Pellegrino following the signing of Mario Lemina from Juventus.

Clasie joined Saints from Feyenoord in 2015 under the management of Ronald Koeman and has since featured 49 times.

8.40pm Dele Alli is confident that new signing Davinson Sanchez can help Tottenham improve as a team.

Sanchez joined the club last week for a club-record £40mn, and Alli told Sky Sports: "It's a positive step, I think we've got a strong side at the minute anyway so any player that the gaffer and the chairman think's going to help the squad can only be a positive.

"Competition is always good so I'm sure the players at the back will be working hard to try and keep their places and he'll be coming in and trying to fight for his place.

"If everyone's trying and everyone's playing well it can only be a positive effect on the team."

8.39pm Sergi Roberto says he is happy at Barcelona and is not looking to leave.

It has been reported this summer that Roberto could be surplus to requirements under new head coach Ernesto Valverde.

But, speaking after scoring in Barca’s 2-0 win over Real Betis on Sunday, he said: "I'm happy. [Against Real Madrid in the Super Cup] I was happy on a personal level and I felt comfortable today, too. I played in my favoured midfield position.

"I started at the Bernabeu and the coach has given me confidence. I've scored today and I want to be important. In pre-season I wasn't starting, but now in the official matches I am playing more. I want to continue here and continue like this."

8.20pm Arsenal have offered reported Chelsea and Liverpool target Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain a new deal, according to the Daily Star.

The England international has a year left on his current deal and has been linked with a move away from the Emirates.

But the Star say he has been offered a four-year deal worth £125,000-a-week and the Gunners are “optimistic” that it will be accepted.

Martina Borg unveiled as Apulia Trani's player.

7.11pm More positive news from women's football in Malta, as Hibernians forward Martina Borg has put pen to paper on a one-year deal with Serie B side Apulia Trani.

Borg, 21, forms part of Malta WNT as well and has been a key figure in the latest matches which the national team played, including European and World Cup champions.

She is the second Maltese player to have signed for a foreign club after midfielder Rachel Cuschieri has signed for RSC Anderlecht Dames '71.

7.00pm Huddersfield will entertain offers for Nahki Wells because manager David Wagner is satisfied with his other attacking options.

Wells, 27, scored 10 times in the Championship last season as the Terriers were promoted via the play-offs, but the additions of Steve Mounie, Tom Ince and Laurent Depoitre over the summer have seen him slip down the pecking order.

6pm Fiorentina striker Nikola Kalinic underwent the first part of his medical at Milan yesterday ahead of a potential move, the club said.

Milan will sign the 29-year-old on a one-year loan for five million euros ($5.91 million) with the obligation to make the move permanent for an additional 20 million euros, Italian media report.

Kalinic, capped 35 times by Croatia, joined Fiorentina two years ago from Ukrainian club Dnipro.

5.15pm Valencia announced the signing of French holding midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia on loan from Inter Milan on Monday, their third signing in four days as new coach Marcelino sets about reinforcing his team's defensive capabilities.

Kondogbia, 24, returns to La Liga four years after leaving Sevilla for AS Monaco, later joining Inter in 2015, and follows the signing of centre backs Jeison Murillo and Gabriel Paulista, who joined last Friday from Inter and Arsenal respectively.

Ibrahimovic re-signing for United seems to be a formality now #mufc https://t.co/MOw1oYsAe5 — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) August 21, 2017

4.30pm Zlatan Ibrahimovic looks set to rejoin Manchester United as the towering Swede is stepping up his rehabilitation at Carrington.

3.45pm L'Equipe are reporting that Barcelona are yet to follow up their £82million bid for Ousmane Dembele they made 10 days ago, and are unlikely to meet Borussia Dortmund's £136m asking price.

Dembele, 20, has been suspended by Dortmund after going AWOL on the eve of the new season.

Fulham's Ryan Sessegnon remains a target for Tottenham, but Manchester United are showing 'significant interest' https://t.co/awuvwqBERp pic.twitter.com/0gKfBqGfD1 — Sky Sports PL (@SkySportsPL) August 21, 2017

3.15pm Manchester United could enter the race to sign Fulham starlet Ryan Sessegnon.

Tottenham have been linked with the player for several weeks but so far no deal has been agreed.

3.00pm Hull have accepted a bid from Swansea for midfielder Sam Clucas. We understand the fee could rise to £16.5million

2.30pm Everton striker Oumar Niasse is set for a move to Fenerbahce, according to reports from Fotospor in Turkey.

The 27-year old only moved to Goodison Park in January 2016 from Lokomotiv Moscow after a fee of £13.5m was agreed.

However, since then, he has failed to live up to his billing and spent the second half of last season on loan at Hull City.

2.10pm First major done deal of the day as Samir Nasri has joined Turkish side Antalyaspor from Manchester City.

1.45pm Kylian Mbappe's future at Monaco is looking bleaker after the young striker was dismissed from the team's training session after a clash with club officials.

As Barcelona have had to give up on Coutinho, the targets are now Seri, Dembele... and di Maria. More on @SkySportsNews in few minutes pic.twitter.com/QUkhPus0xj — Guillem Balague (@GuillemBalague) August 21, 2017

1.30pm After failing in their pursuit of Philippe Coutinho, Barcelona are said to have turned their sights on Angel Di Maria and Ousmane Dembele.

1.15pm Brighton have completed the club-record signing of Colombia international winger Jose Izquierdo from Club Brugge.

The 25-year-old has signed a four-year deal for an undisclosed fee believed to be around £13.5million.

Izquierdo, who scored 14 goals in 28 appearances for Belgian side Club Brugge last year, is in line to make his debut for the Seagulls in Tuesday night's Carabao Cup tie against Barnet – as long as he receives the necessary clearance in time.

1.00pm Inter hope to seal the signing of Joao Cancelo from Valencia in the next 24 hours, according toLa Gazzetta dello Sport.

They hope to follow that up with Eliaquim Mangala from Manchester City and could also make a move for Milan’s Suso.

12.45pm Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane hopes he can keep his all-conquering squad intact after watching them begin their LaLiga title defence with a convincing 3-0 win at Deportivo La Coruna.

First-half goals from Gareth Bale and Casemiro set Real on their way at the Riazor before Toni Kroos' second-half finish sealed a win that leaves Real top of the table at the end of the opening weekend.

He said: "Nobody has asked me to leave, I want this squad as it is and I hope there won't be any changes, but until August 31 anything can happen."

12.35pm Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger had already hinted on Saturday that he was looking to reduce the number of players in his squad and he has already starting doing just that.

SkySports is reporting that Carl Jenkinson and Cohen Bramall will be loaned out to Birmingham.

12.20pm Juventus are being linked with moves to Renato Sanches, of Bayern Munich, and Kevin Strootman, of Roma. The Bianconeri are said to be interested in bringing Sanches on loan from the Bundesliga giants.

However, there is also talk that they are looking to complete a deal for Strootman in a swap deal that would see Juan Cuadrado join the Italian capital side.

Added to that there are growing rumours that Claudio Marchisio could be heading out of Turin.

12.05pm As usual we kick off the day with the latest transfer gossip from the UK newspapers back pages. Read all here.

