It’s carnival time… again

Photos: Jason Borg/DOI

Malta’s fifth summer carnival returns to the main streets of St Paul’s Bay and Marsascala this weekend, bringing colour and activity to tourist hotspots.

The carnival, which is being held between tomorrow and Sunday, will include a defilé around the streets of St Paul’s Bay.

This year’s summer carnival will feature 11 floats and 10 dance companies, as well as the Marsascala band and SkolaSajf students.

It will begin with a traditional ġostra, where competitors climb a greased pole over the sea in an attempt to grab the flag stuck to the end of it, at 6.30pm by Gillieru on Church Street, which will be followed by a parade.

Another ġostra will be held on Saturday close to the Santana Hotel again at 6.30pm.

On Sunday the carnival will get under way in Marsascala with a parade along the promenade at 7pm.

The summer carnival will provide tourists with an added attraction and an opportunity to get a taste of the country’s national carnival, which is held in February.

The summer carnival is organised by Arts Council Malta in collaboration with Valletta 2018 Foundation, the Malta Tourism Authority, and the local councils of St Paul’s Bay and Marsascala.