Art is an essential part of Josette Fenech’s life and her commitment is very strongly felt throughout her creations.

Lwien il-Gżejjer (colours of an archipelago) is an art exhibition which is being held at the The Banca Giuratale in Victoria.

This exhibition follows Fenech’s success in London when in January she represented Malta in a personal exhibition entitled Horizons, celebrating the opening of the 2017 Maltese presidency of the Council of the European Union. This was an impressive selection of abstracts and vistas with a Mediterranean theme.

Her abstract interpretations relate to a spiritual itinerary which leaves one staring at an abundance of light, emerging from an explosive source of emotions. She has also a good sense of the unorthodox, and possibly of female emancipation, as she moves away from the mainstream principles and tendencies of artistic expression into a unique realm of her own.

The artist’s imagination hovers over uncharted territory as she both confounds and delights the viewer in countless ways through her outbursts of human intimate feelings.

Her work is totally singular, driven by a relentless drive for the essential.

She works fast and gets totally absorbed in her own fantasies, with paint brushes becoming an extension of herself, displaying joy and sadness and leaving absolutely no doubts in a range of contrasts.

Her solo exhibitions, Riflessi in 2013 and Against all Odds in 2015 made her renowned both in Malta and abroad.

During April 2016, she took part in Incontri, exhibiting with three Italian artists in an art exhibition collaborating with the Research Trust (RIDT) of the University of Malta in aid of brain research.

She has also participated in several collective art exhibitions, both in Malta and abroad.

Fenech’s art also includes figurative work, landscapes, and seascapes that can be admired around the islands in public places and in numerous private collections.

Her altruistic personality also gives her an urge to share her art with philanthropic organisations as she features in many events in aid of worthy causes, all year round.

The exhibition runs at The Banca Giuratale in Victoria till Sunday.

Proceeds from sales will be going towards RIDT for medical research.