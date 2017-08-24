Burmese novelist at Fort St Elmo this evening

Burmese prose writer and political activist Ma Thida will be interviewed by Clare Azzopardi.

The 12th edition of the Malta Mediterranean Literature Festival opens today.

Twelve writers from nine countries are reading at the festival, which also features Maltese and foreign poetry films, live music by jazz alternative Maltese musicians, a book stall, a book-binding stand by Kotba Calleja, drinks, and a selection of food provided by Migrant Women Association Malta.

The writers reading this evening are the Maltese poet based in London, John Aquilina, whose debut book of poetry won the National Book Prize; Tunisian poet and performer Lilia Ben Romdhane who writes in the Tunisian dialect; poet Gjoko Zdraveski from the Republic of Macedonia; and Burmese prose writer and political activist Ma Thida, who will be interviewed by Clare Azzopardi.

Her most recent book, the prison memoir Sanchaung, Insein, Harvard was published in English worldwide with the title, Prisoner of Conscience: My Steps through Insein in 2016 (Silkworm, Thailand).

This first evening features the premiere of one of two Maltese poetry films commissioned by the Valletta 2018 Foundation and Inizjamed and introduced by film director and lecturer Kenneth Scicluna.

The film of Maria Grech Ganado’s poem Relazzjoni is by Nicky Aquilina and Lyanne Mifsud. Live music will be provided by two internationally renowned musicians, jazz guitarist Sandro Zerafa and double bass player Oliver Degabriele.

Readings are mostly in Maltese and English, but some short works will also be read in other languages. Some of the literature read during the festival might require an adult audience.

The festival is organised by Inizjamed as part of a Cultural Partnership Agreement with Arts Council Malta and forms part of the programme of the Literary Europe Live platform supported by Creative Europe.

It is supported by the Valletta 2018 Foundation, Heritage Malta, Għaqda tal-Malti – Università, the volunteers of Tal-Kultura, and Studio Solipsis. The MMLF is the recipient of the EFFE – Europe for Festivals, Festivals for Europe –label.

The festival runs between today and Saturday at Fort St Elmo in Valletta at 8pm. Entrance to all events is free.