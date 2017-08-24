Today's front pages

The following are the top stories in Malta's newspaper front pages today.

Times of Malta and the other newspapers give prominence to the partial collapse of the ceiling of Ta' Giezu church in Rabat yesterday. The newspaper says a tragedy was averted as the cave-in took place at night.

On the same story, l-orizzont quotes Fr Martin Coleiro, who first saw the collapse, as saying he became hysterical.

The Malta Independent says 2,420 people died or vanished while trying to reach Europe between January and August.

In-Nazzjon reports how the Nationalist Party described the appointment of a minister's daughter as a Commissioner of Justice, three months after she became a lawyer, as 'the worst example of nepotism'. In other stories in reports on the funeral of traffic victim Janie Turner.