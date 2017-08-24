Advert
Thursday, August 24, 2017, 16:04

Sunflower seeds recalled over carcinogens

Miras 250g packets were sold in Malta

People have been warned not to consume Miras sunflower seeds after a consignment sold in Malta was found to have high levels of a toxic carcinogen, aflatoxin

The Environmental Health Directorate said the 250g packets have an expiry date of March 25, 2019.

For further information, contact the Health Inspectorate Services between 8am and 2.30pm on 2133 7333, by calling personally at its offices at Continental Business Centre, Old Railway Track, Santa Venera, or by e-mail [email protected].

https://www.facebook.com/pages/Environmental-Health-Directorate-Malta/145027878928626?ref=hl
http://health.gov.mt/en/environmental/Pages/Home-Page.aspx

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Rabat people in shock as ceiling...

  2. Slight tremor felt in Malta

  3. Minister’s daughter made commissioner...

  4. Boat party tragedy: The sea claimed the...

  5. Paqpaqli car crash victims demand damages

  6. Real estate agents cannot cope with...

  7. Plans for dome to replace collapsed...

  8. First day of sick leave should be...

  9. Drunk language student slapped with a...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 24-08-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed