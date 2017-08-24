Sunflower seeds recalled over carcinogens
Miras 250g packets were sold in Malta
People have been warned not to consume Miras sunflower seeds after a consignment sold in Malta was found to have high levels of a toxic carcinogen, aflatoxin
The Environmental Health Directorate said the 250g packets have an expiry date of March 25, 2019.
For further information, contact the Health Inspectorate Services between 8am and 2.30pm on 2133 7333, by calling personally at its offices at Continental Business Centre, Old Railway Track, Santa Venera, or by e-mail [email protected].
