Road in Qawra being dug up - just two months after project was completed

Several workmen were seen digging up parts of the road in Qawra yesterday. Photo: Jonathan Borg

Just two months after the €3.5 million Buġibba-Qawra promenade project was completed, workmen were carrying out roadworks there.

A Transport Ministry spokesman said that no maintenance was being done and that the digging was to install “iron grilles” - with only the surface being removed.

Asked why heavy machinery was being used, the spokesman merely reiterated that grilles were being installed.

Announced in April, the Transport Malta project involved the application of 42,000 square metres of asphalt along 4.32km of roads in the major tourist area. Apart from roadworks, contractors also replaced some domestic utility connections and painted new markings. The investment was the first to be funded by the newly introduced eco-contributions paid by tourists and was completed at the end of June.

In spite of this, workmen were seen digging up the side of the road in Qawra, using heavy machinery to carry out the works yesterday.

Earlier this year, this reported that residents living in the area feared the job had been carried out “in a rush” and complained that pavements in the area were already a shambles. Residents were also appalled that leftover material had not be cleared, resulting in broken tiles and unused asphalt strewn everywhere.