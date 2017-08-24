Old Valletta facades to be given a revamp

The Planning Commission has given the go-ahead for the restoration of two prominent building facades in Valletta.

The first, which will be carried out by the government's Restoration Unit, will give a facelift to three adjacent large houses in Strait Street. One of the houses, having door numbers 114, 115, 116 and 117, was owned by Fra Agostino Sans de Lallosa. This three storey building became the property of the Order of the Knights after the death of Fra Agostino who died on the 26th December 1701.

The adjacent property which today is accessed through door numbers 118, 119 and 120 is known as Casa Viani. Elements of baroque are evident in the facade with the windows having a thick Maltese moulding. The house is built on two floors although some intermediate levels added later are evident. It was bought by Vincenzo Viani at an auction sale of the Seneschal’s Office. In 1734, the house became the property of the Università which was used as a part payment for money Viani owed the Università.

The premises were eventually sold at a public auction and were acquired by the Manoel Foundation. Part of the ground floor of this building was converted into the Piccadilly Bar during the late nineteenth century.

The third property, door numbers 121 and 122 consists of a building with a simple classical facade built symmetrically with a balcony in the middle, now lost except for the two corbels. The original owner of the house was Fra Nicole de Cintraj. In 1731 this property was sold to the Manoel Foundation. Part of the ground floor of this property was opened up separately as a commercial establishment.

The other approved project will see restoration works carried out privately on an 18-metre long facade in St. Paul's Street opposite the old Valletta Market. The facade shows typical architectural features of traditional Maltese town houses, while the main entrance door has a very special stone frame with specific stone mouldings, the Planning Authority said.