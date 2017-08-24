Man admits to turning violent when woman refused his sexual advances

A young man with no place to call home, was this morning handed a suspended sentence and placed under a supervision order after admitting to attacking a woman who had allegedly refused his sexual advances.

Antoine Ellul, 22, was arraigned after an incident in Gizra on Sunday. He pleaded guilty to having assaulted the woman while the two were seated on the backseat of his car.

The victim had told the police that the accused turned aggressive when she turned down his sexual demands. She suffered facial injuries in the incident.

The man was further charged with having driven a vehicle without a valid licence and without any insurance cover. He was also accused of having refused to obey police orders and of breaching the public peace.

Magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit, declared the man guilty upon his own admission and condemned him to a jail term of 10 months suspended for two years.

When handing down punishment, the court observed that the accused needed help to overcome his personal problems and for this reason, placed him under a supervision order.

Moreover, the court suspended the man’s driving licence for one year.

Inspector Mark Mercieca prosecuted.

Lawyer Victor Bugeja was legal aid.