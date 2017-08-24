Holding an event is no party - DJ lobbies to change laws

A “prohibitive” €11,000 bank guarantee and a number of other hoops party organisers have to jump through to hold an event did not make sense, according to a DJ lobbying for legal changes.

Joven Grech, better known by his stage name, Tenishia, told the Times of Malta he had been holding regular meetings with the Police Commissioner and a representative of the Office of the Prime Minister on the matter.

Mr Grech hit the headlines earlier this summer with a post on social media that prompted both main political parties to pledge to address the red tape that holds local DJs back from organising events.

DJs seeking to organise a party at a location not covered by a permit need to apply about 10 weeks in advance and get the thumbs up from six authorities. Mr Grech said that if he wanted to hold a party at an outdoor location, he had to have an official site plan, along with proof of occupancy.

He also had to get a €500,000 insurance policy, irrespective of the number of people expected to attend, along with an estimate of the number of people per square metre.

That was not all.

DJs were also expected to provide a certificate from an electrical engineer and a health and safety certificate, along with VAT documentation and the €11,000 bank guarantee.

DJs hoping to organise a party also had to ensure medical professionals were on site, together with an ambulance, which was something DJs agreed with in any case.

“These requirements are too much for young DJs – who, quite frankly, are the musicians of tomorrow – to move forward in the industry” Mr Grech said, adding he did not need the changes for his own career, which was already established.

He hoped that the “complicated” procedures would be adjusted to make life easier for DJs, including budding ones, and remove any form of discrimination compared to other musicians. The vocal DJ recently took to social media again, venting his frustration that the law was being applied selectively.

He said an event that featured two DJs facing court cases had resulted in one being given the green light and the other not allowed to plug in his headphones at the decks.

“These are all examples of why the law needs to change. I am working towards this and I think we are making some headway at last,” he said.

Mr Grech said the authorities had been receptive to the proposals put forward and he hoped to see changes introduced soon.