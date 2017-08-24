Contraband offensive: Inspectors target boat fuelling station, seacraft in Comino
Greengrocer found to be selling contraband cigarettes
Customs officers have lifted diesel samples from a boat fueling station in Mġarr harbour and a number of boats in Comino and Mġarr as part of a clampdown on contraband diesel.
The inspections were part of an offensive against contraband by the Customs Department.
Over the past week, the department said it netted 23,270 contraband cigarettes, of which 15,810 were intercepted at the airport, and 7,460 were found for sale.
The brands were Business Royals, Capital, Burton, Richman, Tradition, and L&M, all of which are not regularly sold in Malta.
Inspectors also seized 67 litres of wine on which no duty had been paid.
Contraband cigarettes were seized in Birkirkara from a green grocer, a garage and a car. The green grocer was reported to the authorities because he is not authorised to sell tobacco products.
The car is also being held by the department. More contraband cigarettes were found in a Buġibba restaurant and a shop in Ħamrun.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.