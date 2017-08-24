Advert
Thursday, August 24, 2017, 12:03

British Foreign Secretary discusses Brexit, Libya, in Malta talks

British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson has had talks in Malta with Foreign Minister Carmelo Abela.

Mr Johnson arrived in Malta yesterday evening and had talks with Mr Abela on Brexit, the Commonwealth, the situation in Libya and bilateral relations.

British High Commissioner Stuart Gill said it had been a 'great evening' and 'minds nicely met'.

Mr Abela in a tweet described the two countries as having 'a special relationship.'

