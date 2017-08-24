Happy Paws getting three air conditioners to replace the stolen two
Animals NGO had risked suspending services
Happy Paws animal clinic has averted the risk of suspending services after receiving offers to replace two air conditioners which were stolen yesterday night.
Karl Galea of Audio Electronics has offered a 50% discount on two new Airwell airconditioners and Melita plc will be paying the difference.
Another individual offered a third airconditioner.
Happy Paws thanked all those who got in touch with it for their generosity.So many people got in touch willing to help, and so many of you have made donations. A big big thank you goes out to all of you and of
The Happy Paws Animal Clinic in Marsa has treated over 15, 000 animals so far, and is instrumental in helping stray colonies of animals.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.