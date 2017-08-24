Advert
Happy Paws getting three air conditioners to replace the stolen two

Animals NGO had risked suspending services

The units overlooked open land. Photo: Happy Paws/FacebookThe units overlooked open land. Photo: Happy Paws/Facebook

Happy Paws animal clinic has averted the risk of suspending services after receiving offers to replace two air conditioners which were stolen yesterday night.

Karl Galea of Audio Electronics has offered a 50% discount on two new Airwell airconditioners and Melita plc will be paying the difference.

Another individual offered a third airconditioner.

Happy Paws thanked all those who got in touch with it for their generosity.So many people got in touch willing to help, and so many of you have made donations. A big big thank you goes out to all of you and of

The Happy Paws Animal Clinic in Marsa has treated over 15, 000 animals so far, and is instrumental in helping stray colonies of animals. 

