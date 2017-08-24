Adrian Delia to sue Caruana Galizia over overseas funds claim

PN leadership contender Adrian Delia this morning denied having or having ever had money parked abroad, as, he said, was alleged by journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

He said he would sue the blogger.

"I reiterate that I do not have any funds in any jurisdiction other than Malta, and never had funds at Barclays or any other bank, as alleged by Daphne Caruana Galizia," Dr Delia said.