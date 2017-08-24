Advert
Thursday, August 24, 2017, 09:22

Adrian Delia to sue Caruana Galizia over overseas funds claim

PN leadership contender Adrian Delia this morning denied having or having ever had money parked abroad, as, he said, was alleged by journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

He said he would sue the blogger. 

"I reiterate that I do not have any funds in any jurisdiction other than Malta, and never had funds at Barclays or any other bank, as alleged by Daphne Caruana Galizia," Dr Delia said.  

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Rabat people in shock as ceiling...

  2. ‘I went from making thousands of euros...

  3. Slight tremor felt in Malta

  4. Minister’s daughter made commissioner...

  5. Boat party tragedy: The sea claimed the...

  6. Aborted take-off shakes up passengers

  7. Paqpaqli car crash victims demand damages

  8. Al fresco dining abuse is getting worse,...

  9. Real estate agents cannot cope with...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 24-08-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed