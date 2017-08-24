Advert
Thursday, August 24, 2017, 17:32

5,800 people to benefit from €17m EU training fund

Aimed at long-term unemployed and persons with disability

Photo: Shutterstock

Photo: Shutterstock

Around 5,800 people will be receiving training, thanks to €17 million from the European Social Fund which will be used to pay for two schemes.

The government said that the schemes were aimed at the long-term unemployed, and at persons with disability, as well as vulnerable people who were not working.

The schemes - the Vaste Programme and the Work Programme Initiative - are designed to be customised to the individual's needs and realities.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Rabat people in shock as ceiling...

  2. Slight tremor felt in Malta

  3. Minister’s daughter made commissioner...

  4. Boat party tragedy: The sea claimed the...

  5. Paqpaqli car crash victims demand damages

  6. Real estate agents cannot cope with...

  7. Plans for dome to replace collapsed...

  8. First day of sick leave should be...

  9. Drunk language student slapped with a...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 24-08-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed