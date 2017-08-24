5,800 people to benefit from €17m EU training fund
Aimed at long-term unemployed and persons with disability
Around 5,800 people will be receiving training, thanks to €17 million from the European Social Fund which will be used to pay for two schemes.
The government said that the schemes were aimed at the long-term unemployed, and at persons with disability, as well as vulnerable people who were not working.
The schemes - the Vaste Programme and the Work Programme Initiative - are designed to be customised to the individual's needs and realities.
