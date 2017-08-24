Subway fears

I read about the many people who attended the Joseph Calleja concert on Saturday who were stranded because no public transport had been laid on. The response by the general manager of Malta Public Transport, Konrad Pulé, only serves to demonstrate the total lack of foresight on the part of the company.

The company should have anticipated the need, provided for it and advertised widely, as it does for the events he mentioned. Availability would have generated use, so past demand should not have dictated procedure this time round. In all fairness, concertgoers should have checked in advance about the availability of public transport after the concert.

My friends and I took a pre-booked taxi there and back. We were dropped off on the further side of St Anne Street, in Floriana and had no option but to use the subway.

Floriana local council members should collectively hang their heads in shame. The subway seemed to be clean, at least it did not smell, but it was unlit, with not a single functioning bulb. It was fine at 7.45pm, when the subway was dark with light at the end of the two entrances. I cannot say the same when we came to use it at midnight. It was in pitch darkness. Thank goodness for the torches on our friends’ phones as we would have been unable to navigate the passage.

Is it possible no councillor insisted on the replacement of the spent bulbs in view of the concert? I’d like to be generous and think a request was made but fell on deaf ears.

We seem to have an inbuilt reluctance to use subways, one possible reason being the fear of meeting unsavoury characters. If they’re all in this appalling condition, I’m not surprised.