Watch: Live draws of the Champions League group stage

12 time Champions League winners, Real Madrid.

(Click here to watch the Champions League group stage draws)

Europe's biggest party is set to kick-off this evening as the Champions League group stage draws will be released this evening.

32 teams from across the Old Continent will be reminiscing the opportunity of participating in the best club competition on earth.

10 teams made it through to the group stages following the play-off round, including former champions Celtic and Liverpool, Italian giants Napoli and Azerbaijan's first ever representative Qarabag FK.

During the ceremony, which will be held at Montecarlo, there will be also the presentations of the best player and coach awards for men and women football.

All four pots ahead of the draws:

#UCLdraw Pot 2... Who is the most dangerous side here? pic.twitter.com/pFfKcUAjD5 — Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) 24 August 2017

#UCLdraw Pot 3... Who is the team you want to avoid here? pic.twitter.com/KjaV9Wf4o7 — Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) 24 August 2017