Watch: Andre Schembri's goal against FC Midtyjlland

Malta international Andre Schembri has registered yet another European goal for Apollon Limassol, as he levelled matters for his side in their away leg at Midtyjlland, in Denmark.



Apollon qualified to the Europa League group stages, with Schembri becoming the second Maltese player to feature in the second best club competition in Europe, after Luke Dimech had played with AEK Larnaca back during the 2011/2012 campaign.



Schembri has now netted four times in six Europa League outings since joining the Cyprus club from Boavista.

The draws for the group stages will be released tomorrow at 1.00pm.