United to host Burton in Carabao Cup

Manchester United begin the defence of the Carabao Cup by hosting Burton in the third round.

United, who beat Southampton in last season's Wembley final, will welcome Nigel Clough's Championship side to Old Trafford after the 40-minute draw was made in Beijing this morning.

Jose Mourinho's side have only ever played the Brewers twice before, when the then non-league club earned a famous FA Cup replay after drawing 0-0 at Old Trafford, before United won 5-0 at the second attempt.

League One Doncaster have been rewarded for beating Championship Hull with a trip to the Emirates to face Arsenal, while the other third-tier club Bristol Rovers visit Wolves.

2014 winners Manchester City have been drawn away at West Brom, eight-time winners Liverpool visit Leicester, Chelsea will play Nottingham Forest at home and Everton host Sunderland.

Tottenham will play the winner of Barnsley versus Derby, Burnley's record signing Chris Wood will have a quick reunion with his former club Leeds as the Yorkshire side head to Turf Moor and Huddersfield make a repeat journey to Crystal Palace, the scene of their opening-day win in the Premier League.

Carabao Cup third-round draw:

West Brom vs Manchester City; Everton vs Sunderland; Leicester vs Liverpool; Manchester United vs Burton; Brentford vs Norwich; Wolves v Bristol Rovers; Burnley vs Leeds; Arsenal vs Doncaster; Bristol City vs Stoke; Reading vs Swansea; Aston Villa vs Middlesbrough; Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest; West Ham vs Bolton; Crystal Palace vs Huddersfield; Tottenham vs Barnsley or Derby; Bournemouth vs Brighton.

Ties to be played week commencing September 18.