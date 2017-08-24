Juventus draw Barcelona, Chelsea to meet Roma

The obsession of all European clubs, the UEFA Champions League throphy.

Serie A champions and last season's Champions League runners-up Juventus will clash with Barcelona again in this year's competition, after they were drawn against each other in Group D.

They will be accompanied by Greek champions Olympiacos and Portugal's Sporting Lisbon.

Meanwhile, the other Italian representative, Roma, were given a tough task as they will face England champions Chelsea, where they will cross paths again with their former defender Antonio Rudiger, in Group C.

The rest of the opponents will reserve a tricky trip to the Wanda Metropolitana, new home of Atletico Madrid and Qarabag FK, Azerbaijan's first ever representative in the Champions League.

Europa League winners Manchester United, who are making their return to the competition a will take on Portugal champions Benfica, CSKA Moscow of Russia and Switzerland's 12 time champions Basel in Group A.

Neighbours Manchester City will be clashing with Napoli in Group F, with the group comprising also Dutch champions Feyenoord who make their return to the competitions after an absence of several years and Shaktar Donetsk, Ukraine's only club in this year's edition.

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool, who eased past Hoffenheim to seal their qualification, will face their former Europa League nemesis Sevilla in Group E, Spartak Moscow, winners of the Russian championship and NK Maribor of Slovenia, who also qualified from the play-offs.

Meanwhile, holders Real Madrid will be travelling to Wembley as they will face Tottenham in Group H. They will also renew their Champions League story with Germany's Borussia Dortmund. APOEL Nicosia are the other team in the group.