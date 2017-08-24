HSBC Malta creating futurebusiness leaders with JAYE Malta

Summer is a great time to relax and recharge, but it’s also an excellent chance for students to get work experience – 13 promising students are doing exactly that by using their holidays to work at HSBC Bank Malta and maximising their chances of future success.

The programme is part of a growing partnership between HSBC and JAYE Malta and introduces the next generation of talent to the financial services industry and to HSBC.

According to JAYE Malta, this is the largest intake of JAYE interns any business in Malta has ever accepted. It is also a first for HSBC, which has previously supported JAYE Malta through financial support.

Martina Grech, one of the 13 interns, said of her experience: “I am thrilled to have been offered the internship with HSBC at the awards night. I couldn’t wait to start learning from the best global bank, and receiving hands-on experience from leading financial industry experts.”

HSBC’s relationship with JAYE Malta goes back 13 years. Between 2014 and 2016, the bank donated a total of €140,000 to the organisation. These funds have been pivotal in enabling at least 2,270 students to realise their true abilities and ambitions through JAYE Malta courses such as the Start-Up Programme and the Company Programme.

“We are grateful for the strong relationship built over the years with HSBC Bank Malta and this year’s summer internship is a sign of the forward- looking mentality the bank has shown towards promoting and supporting youth entrepreneurship through JAYE Malta. We look forward to growing this relationship and launching new programme cycles together in the future,” said JAYE Malta CEO Julian Azzopardi.

This support by the bank to broaden entrepreneurship education is already bearing fruit. The Malta winner of the 2017 ‘Start-Up of the Year’ award went on to win the JA Europe Enterprise Challenge 2017 in Helsinki, putting Malta on the map of innovation and entrepreneurship. The students captured the imagination of the jury with their innovative safety system for motorcyclists.

Meanwhile in Brussels, JAYE Malta’s representative to the JA Europe Company of the Year Finals, Flair, ended up winning the “Ready for Work” and “Lifechanger” awards.

HSBC Malta CEO Andrew Beane said: “Supporting JAYE Malta demonstrates HSBC Malta’s commitment to empower entrepreneurs to chart and own their economic success. Our partnership, whether it centres on financial contribution or hands-on work experience, is enabling youngsters to learn to lead and innovate when they enter the business world.”