Lija colours fly in Militello feast

Photo: Johann Camilleri

Lija played a prominent part in the feast of the Transfiguration of Our Lord celebrated at the small Sicilian village of Militello earlier this month.

Banners and flags from Lija adorned the streets and the church of Militello. A 237-strong contingent from Lija – mainly from the Pope Pius X band club, the external feast committee and the parish – also travelled to Militello on August 17 and 18 to take part in the festivities.

Lija also cleebrates the feast of the Transfiguration of Our Lord.

The band played during Mass celebrated by Archbishop Charles Scicluna, a Lija resident himself.

It also performed in the village square as a prelude to a concert by Marco Masini and participated in the first part of the procession with the statue of the Transfiguration of Our Lord.

The visit formed part of a twinning exchange programme between the organisers of the Lija and Militello feasts. A group of drummers and flag throwers from Militello participated in the feast of Lija on August 5 and 6.

A committee member of the Lija band said that the exchange between the two villages was a successful experience and it was also possible it would happen again in the future.