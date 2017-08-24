Watch: Images of broken lives (ARTE)
Sadegh Souri photographed the young detainees of correctional facility for minors in the heart of Tehran, Iran.
A unique witness of the daily tragedy of these women, his images tell the story of these broken lives.
