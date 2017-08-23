Trump defends response to Charlottesville violence

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

US President Donald Trump revved up supporters last night, defending his response to a white supremacist-organized rally in Virginia.

Trump has come under fire for saying "both sides" were to blame for the violence between white supremacists and left-wing counter protesters in Charlottesville on Aug. 12.

He repeatedly singled out the US news media for criticism of how they covered the violence in the Virginia college town of Charlottesville and the political fallout.

"Truly dishonest people in the media and the fake media, they make up sources. They have no sources in many cases. They say a source says; there is no such thing. But they don't report the facts. Just like they don't want to report that I spoke out forcefully against hatred, bigotry and violence, and strongly condemned the Neo-Nazis, the white supremacists, and the KKK," he said.

Trump has held a series of 2020 re-election campaign stops despite only having taken office in January.