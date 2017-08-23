Tales from Xagħra

Xagħra Tale is a dance and drama show about the history of the village. Photos: Charles Spiteri

The Xagħra Historical Re-enactment Organisation (XHRO) is presenting the fourth edition of Xagħra Tale, a 20-minute dance and drama show giving glimpses of historical events related to the village of Xagħra.

More than 40 dancers wearing period costumes, ranging from classical times to the 19th century, will transport visitors back in time and venture with the village inhabitants starting from the Neolithic Age in the Ġgantija temples. The show will include a romantic tempting dance of the goddess Calypso for her Ulysses and a retelling of the victory of the Great Siege of 1565.

The re-enactment is being held at Xagħra square today at 9pm.