Special festival edition of Open Mic

This evening, as part of the programme of pre-festival events of the Malta Mediterranean Literature Festival, Inizjamed presents a special edition of its monthly multilingual Open Mic (Palk Ħieles) session coordinated by Jean Paul Borg, at Maori Bar, Triq il-Lanċa, Valletta at 8pm.

Writers and singer-songwriters are welcome to present their work. Today’s session features, among others, Roger West and Kate Rex.

The 2017 edition of the Malta Mediterranean Literature Festival and the Malta LAF translation workshop are being held in partnership with Arts Council Malta and Literature Across Frontiers, and with the support of Valletta 2018 Foundation, Heritage Malta, Għaqda tal-Malti – Università, the volunteers of Tal-Kultura, and Studio Solipsis. The MMLF is the recipient of the EFFE, Europe for Festivals, Festivals for Europe label.

More information is available on the Facebook pages of Inizjamed and the Malta Mediterranean Literature Festival 2017 and at http://inizjamedmalta.wordpress.com.