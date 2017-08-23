Announcements

BONELLO. On August 21, at St James Capua Hospital, Sliema, MAY, née Attard, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her husband Ronald, her children Christine and her husband Gordon Naudi and Andrew and his wife Aisling; her grandchildren Jamie, Robyn and Maggie; her brothers Alex and Maria, Kevin and Marguerite, Mark and Barbara, Pierre and Sharon; her in-laws, nieces and nephews. Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated tomorrow, Thursday, August 24, at 9am at Jesus of Nazareth (In-Nazzarenu) parish church, Sliema, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest. Special thanks to her attending doctor and all the staff at the Surgical Ward, St James Hospital.

In Memoriam

BONETT – JACQUES. In loving memory of a beloved son, brother and uncle on the ninth year of his demise. Always in our hearts and minds.

FARRUGIA – JOSEPH LOUIS. In loving memory of our father on the 30th anniversary of his death. Joe, Mary Rose, Rosalind and families.

FRENDO. In ever loving memory of my brother FRANZ on the ninth anniversary of his demise, of my brother JOHN and my sister THERESE. Fondly remembered by Ġuża and Mario.

HARRIS – JOSETTE. In loving memory of our dear mother, today the 14th anniversary of her demise. Deeply missed by Sandy and Fiona, forever in our thoughts and prayers. A Mass for the repose of her soul will be said today at 6pm at St John of the Cross parish church, Ta’ Xbiex. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

PERICI – JOSEPH (Perit). In ever loving memory of a beloved husband and father, today the 40th anniversary of his death. Still greatly missed and forever remembered. Rose, Victoria and family.

VELLA – MARIA DOLORES (Dolly). Treasured memories of our dear mother on the fifth anniversary of her death. Maria, Rose and Lino, and George. Eternal rest grant unto her, O Lord.

BoV Philately Club

The Bank of Valletta Philately Club is holding a meeting at Fatima Sanctuary, Guardamanġia (behind the parish priest’s office), today at 6 pm. All stamp collectors are welcome. One may obtain more details by phoning 7931 5509.