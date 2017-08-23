Mumbai factory shut down for turning stray dogs blue

An industrial plant in the Indian city of Mumbai has finally been shut down for releasing untreated industrial waste that turned packs of stray dogs blue.

Photo: Facebook/Navi Mumbai Animal Protection Cell

The private company was discharging residual dye powder into the air and in the water, the Hindustan Times reported. Ducol Organics manufactures pigments for paints, ink, plastics, detergent and paper.

A local pollution control board was called in to investigate after locals reported that local dogs in the area were suddenly turning light blue. An animal rights group linked the change to an untreated dye being dumped into the river, and their hunch has turned out to be right.

But according to the group, while shutting down Ducol Organics might stop animals from turning blue, the broader problem remained unresolved.

“There is a need for pollution monitoring of all plants and development of adequate green cover around industrial sites," said Arati Chauhan from Navi Mumbai Animal Protection cell. "There are many other industries in the area that pose a threat to the flora, fauna and a threat of more such cases is a possibility."